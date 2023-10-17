WATCH: The Democrats Who Won’t Denounce Hamas Terrorists

October 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people, several Democratic members of Congress expressed indignation at Israel rather than the terrorist group's atrocities. "Squad" members Cori Bush (D., Mo.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) pointed to the Hamas massacre as evidence that the United States should end aid to Israel. The post WATCH: The Democrats Who Won't Denounce Hamas Terrorists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



