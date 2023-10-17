Whipping out the race card in America the Beautiful

‘There is a constant drumbeat from the so-called left that seeks to whip up racial hatred in the States. Not just racial hatred, but disdain and fear of fundamental human rights – not just human rights for the so-called white supremacists but even for the so-called people of color. (And more and more we hear the claim that not only are Caucasians all white supremacists, but apparently so are most of Asian and AmerInd ancestry: at least those with a Hispanic heritage.)

A recent example of this is found at a “black” news site, with a commentary called “Gun Control: My Fellow Americans – Why I don’t sing ‘America the Beautiful.’

As is usual with hoplophobic, hoploclastic screeds, the article is filled with untruths and exaggerations, and claims obviously false on their face. Of course, Microsoft felt it imperative to promote it by reposting so that anyone using a Microsoft browser has the headline thrown into their face.

Leave aside the claims about “endless mass shooting” across the land and how most Americans (at least those “of color”) fear to go to school, stores, churches, or movie theatres lest they be gunned down. For now. Just the headline.

Deaths by gunfire – and even injuries from gunfire – continue to rank well below multiple other causes of death in the States. Especially when you see that many of the gunfire fatalities and injuries are due to suicide and attempted suicide. And although there are incredibly sad but relatively isolated and rare deaths by gun violence in many American communities, the greater number takes place in crumbling urban areas filled with lawlessness and racked with gang warfare related to illegal drugs and other issues. (Most created by governments.)

Yet the article tells us that “America” is so evil (due to gun violence) that we should not sing a song that has little to do with politics and war but instead directs our attention to the natural beauty and blessings this land offers and provides, and promotes ideals of brotherhood and overcoming our flaws as people. It is not a song about a perfect land or nations, but about a people and society that must still work hard to achieve their ideals and are still far from demonstrating in our society the beauty and majesty of the lands we inhabit.

Read the lyrics (or sing them to yourself from memory):

1 O beautiful for spacious skies,

for amber waves of grain;

for purple mountain majesties

above the fruited plain!

America! America! God shed his grace on thee,

and crown thy good with brotherhood

from sea to shining sea.

2 O beautiful for heroes proved

in liberating strife,

who more than self their country loved,

and mercy more than life!

America! America! May God thy gold refine,

till all success be nobleness,

and every gain divine.

3 O beautiful for patriot dream

that sees beyond the years

thine alabaster cities gleam,

undimmed by human tears!

America! America! God mend thine every flaw,

confirm thy soul in self-control,

thy liberty in law.

Yes, strife (conflict) is addressed – but not promoted (in our opinion). Rather, it is yet another obstacle to overcome to seek more good, more love, and more liberty. It promotes the very things that (supposedly) those who hate and fear guns and the violence those tools symbolize to them want for our society.

And, considering the screed is written by and for “black Americans,” is it not ironic that it is black American singers who are best known for singing this lovely song? Apparently, these singers (now mostly gone to their reward) are nothing but Aunt Jemimas and Uncle Toms.

So let us ask, why is America the Beautiful a target of those who also target essentials of liberty and freedom like free speech, keeping and bearing arms, and blind justice? Because they are enemies of liberty, and do not want to see people and society improve, mature, and grow in liberty: they want chaos and disaster to allow them to exercise more and more control.

America is not perfect – and never has been. And never will be. But it is beautiful: both land and people, and can improve. If we do not let the enemies of liberty – and America – tear it all down.



