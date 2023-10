Yellen Says U.S. Can Afford Two Wars Because She Gets A 20% ‘Friends & Family’ Discount With Raytheon

October 17, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calmed growing concerns throughout the nation's capital this week by explaining the United States can easily afford to pay for two separate foreign wars because of the 20% "Friends & Family" discount she receives from Raytheon.



