Awkward Moment As Biden Plays ‘Despacito’ On Phone For Israeli Parliament

October 18, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

JERUSALEM — According to sources, President Joe Biden irreversibly tarnished America's reputation in Israel when he played "Despacito" on his phone while addressing Israeli parliament. The awkward moment reportedly dashed any hopes the region had for peace.



