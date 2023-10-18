Biden Plans $100B Package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan & Border Crisis Amidst House Deadlock
October 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
US President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to request a $100 billion package from Congress to support Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and address the US-Mexico border migration crisis. The request from the White House, which has not been publicly announced, comes at a time when the House of Representatives is facing a deadlock without a speaker.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments