Biden Plans $100B Package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan & Border Crisis Amidst House Deadlock

October 18, 2023   |   Tags:

US President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to request a $100 billion package from Congress to support Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and address the US-Mexico border migration crisis. The request from the White House, which has not been publicly announced, comes at a time when the House of Representatives is facing a deadlock without a speaker.


