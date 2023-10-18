Brickbat: A Classic Overachiever

October 18, 2023 | Tags: Drugs, REASON

Former Centre, Alabama, police officer Michael Kilgore has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime/distribution. The charges came after several drivers claimed Kilgore planted drugs in their vehicles during traffic stops. According to AL.com, Kilgore was employed by the police department less than a year, and the Centre police began reporting a "significant number of arrests, many of them drug related" starting two months after he joined.

The post Brickbat: A Classic Overachiever appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...