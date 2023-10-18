Britney Spears Opens Up: Reveals Abortion Decision with Justin Timberlake – Unexpected Confessions in New Memoir

October 18, 2023

According to an excerpt released on Tuesday, Britney Spears reveals in her highly anticipated new memoir that she underwent an abortion more than twenty years ago while she was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake. In an excerpt published by People magazine on Tuesday, she expresses her reluctance towards the abortion, stating that she would not have chosen to go through with it if the decision had been solely hers.



