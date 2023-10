Britney Spears Says If It Weren’t For Her Abortion She’d Have Gone Crazy

October 18, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

THOUSAND OAKS, CA — In an exclusive new interview to prompt the upcoming release of her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, pop music star Britney Spears revealed that if she hadn't had an abortion when she was 19, she may have ended up going completely crazy.



Read More...