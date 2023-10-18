The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DC Human Rights Group Official Says Israel Is ‘Sole Reason Hamas Exists’

October 18, 2023   |   Tags:

An official at a human rights group that claims to lobby for the release of political prisoners blamed Israel as the "sole reason Hamas exists" and praised the terrorist group for "babysit[ting] Israeli kids & babies" that it took hostage. The post DC Human Rights Group Official Says Israel Is ‘Sole Reason Hamas Exists’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


