Europe continues to massively fund Hamas

The various members of the European Union (can we really call them nations anymore?) all claim to be supporting Israel after the massive Hamas attack out of Gaza two weeks ago. Even so, they continue to supply massive amounts of support, mostly in the form of money, to Hamas.

What? Yep. Not only is Hamas officially headquartered in Qatar, but Qatar supplies (according to reports) $360-$480 million dollars (US) per year for the last decade to Hamas. Qatar of course gets that money from the profits selling LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) to Asia, Europe, and even the UK. (In large part, the sales to Europe have peaked in the last two years because of the NATO/US-instigated war in Ukraine.) Notice that Qatar is also where the FedGov parked $6 billion that Uncle Joe planned to give to Iran in exchange for releasing a few prisoners. (Usually such deals are called ‘paying ransom for kidnapped victims.’)

Of course, none of this is unknown to the decision-makers and elites in DC, London, and Brussels. They have to understand both the hypocrisy and the damage that they have caused and continue to cause. At the same time, many of them (Castro’s natural son in Ottawa for one) are willing not just to play games like this but to continue to lie and create more and more chaos.

We must understand that all governments – including that of the State of Israel and every other one down to the local “public services district” – are by their very nature corrupt and venal and routinely lie, cheat, steal, and do other immoral things. For millennia they have convinced the vast majority of people that morality applies to individuals and voluntary organizations like companies, but not to the state: to so-called sovereigns (rulers) and governments “of the people.”

Legally-criminal organizations like robber gangs, pirates, and similar conspiracies and groups do much the same thing as governments due, but usually do not pretend to have the “exemption” from morality that “god-ordained” governments do. In many cases they actually oppose and resist governments. For the most part they accept that they are private organizations and exist for their own aggrandizement. And they do not claim the priviledges of governments or pretend to be the law. (Yes, there are some that do claim to be governments “in-exile” or “legitimate.”

Hamas is a curious blend of government and criminal. It is condemned by virtually all “authorities” as a terrorist organization (“gang” is too blunt a term today). They are also recognized and claimed by some “authorities” as a government. They supposedly won election and the “right” to rule 2+ million people in Gaza back in 2006. Polls (not official) claim that 57% of the population of Gaza support and follow them. But they are held accountable by no one – except possibly their patrons in Iran and Qatar. If them.

BUT in truth, they are no different than the so-called legitimate, democratic or authoritarian governments which rule over, and squabble over, this planet. If we want to try and rank evil, it can be claimed that Hamas is more evil than the Palestinian Authority. Or Ukraine. Or Russia. Or Israel. Because they are more open about their hatred and the methods that they use to express that hate? Or because they have little or no legitimacy in the eyes of at least some of the world?

And so we should not be surprised that governments like the thugs in DC or London or Bonn – to say nothing of Tehran or Damascus or Ankara – are willing to hypocritically support them under the table while publicly flaying them with words. And even killing a few of them now and then.

The pious mouthings of politicians in DC, Jerusalem, London, Brussels or anywhere need to be ignored. Follow the money. Look at their actions. And see ALL the evil.



Read More...