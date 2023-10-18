The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jordan Falls Short Once Again After House Holds Second Speaker Vote

Jim Jordan lost the second round of voting for speaker, as 22 Republicans voted against him, two more than Tuesday's initial vote. The final vote count was 212 for Hakeem Jeffries (D), 199 for Jordan (R) and 22 for 'others' (Scalise, etc.).

Jordan says he's not dropping out...

On Tuesday, Jordan lost the vote after 20 Republican holdouts voted 'no', putting the Ohio lawmaker far short of the 217 votes needed to become speaker.

Due to Republicans' thin majority, Jordan can only lose four votes.

According to Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, House Republicans are now waiting on Jordan to decide his next move, and the House has gone into recess.

On to the next vote...

 

