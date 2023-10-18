Omar, Tlaib Silent After Evidence Contradicts Their Claims That Israel Killed Hundreds in Gaza Hospital Blast

October 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) rushed to blame Israel and parrot claims from Hamas following a Tuesday blast at a Gazan hospital. Now that evidence has emerged contradicting those claims, the lawmakers are silent. The post Omar, Tlaib Silent After Evidence Contradicts Their Claims That Israel Killed Hundreds in Gaza Hospital Blast appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...