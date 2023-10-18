The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

President Biden Stands with Jewish People, Points Finger at Hamas in Gaza Hospital Blast

October 18, 2023

During his visit to Israel, President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Jewish people and suggested that a party other than the Israeli military likely caused the tragic explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital. In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden attributed the actions to the opposing team, specifically Hamas militants. He noted that there is uncertainty among many about the cause of the explosion.


