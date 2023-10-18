US Accuses China of Dangerous Air Force Maneuvers in International Space

October 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In a recent development, the United States has made a serious allegation against China. The US government has accused China of engaging in a deliberate and coordinated series of air force maneuvers that pose a significant threat to US military planes in international airspace. This accusation comes with a warning, stating that these actions have the potential to unintentionally escalate tensions and lead to conflict between the two nations.



Read More...