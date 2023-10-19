The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Tells Embassies They Can Lower Flag To Mourn Gaza Hospital Blast: Report

October 19, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration told U.S. embassies around the world they can lower the American flag in mourning of a hospital blast in Gaza, an incident likely caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket. The post Biden Admin Tells Embassies They Can Lower Flag To Mourn Gaza Hospital Blast: Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x