Brickbat: Leaving So Soon?

October 19, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Former Sarasota County, Florida, sheriff's deputy Preston Hines has been charged with felony scheme to defraud after billing for overtime he did not actually work. Officials said Hines worked 10 overtime details between April and September of this year. But they said he routinely arrived 15–20 minutes late and left hours early.

