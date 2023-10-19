California Senator’s Group Pledged to Return FTX Cash. It Funneled Millions to Pro-Abortion Group Instead
October 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The liberal group until recently helmed by California Senator Laphonza Butler pledged to return millions of dollars from disgraced cryptocurrency kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried. Instead, the organization has funneled nearly $1.6 million to the pro-abortion movement. The post California Senator's Group Pledged to Return FTX Cash. It Funneled Millions to Pro-Abortion Group Instead appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
