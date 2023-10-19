Congress Raises Alarms About $27 Billion Green Energy ‘Slush Fund’

October 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House lawmakers are warning that the Biden administration’s $27 billion green energy "slush fund" at the Environmental Protection Agency could be used to finance Democratic political allies and Chinese solar companies, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Congress Raises Alarms About $27 Billion Green Energy ‘Slush Fund’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...