Democracy’s end? Or just the end of the Union

Every time someone brings up dividing up the Fifty States – usually into a red faction and a blue one – they are ridiculed. Regardless of what political leaning the person suggesting it has.

But the times, they are a changing.

Maybe.

Pollsters tell us that a third or more of the electorate seem to want a divorce. But in the eyes of DC insiders, the mainstream media, and no doubt others, there is worse. At least a quarter of electors think democracy is toast.

Those who at least somewhat agree that democracy is no longer a viable system say that the country should explore alternative forms of government to ensure stability and progress.

It seems, so this organization claims, that Americans generally are becoming more politically divided despite Uncle Joe’s inauguration promise to unite the country.

Consider these results of a survey of 2,008 voters conducted by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia:

Survey question “Biden” voters (52% of all) “Trump” voters (48% of all) 1 Should red and blue States split/secede? 31% YES 41% YES 2 Is democracy no longer viable? 31% YES 24% YES 3 Will electing officials from the “other” party result in last harm to the United States 70% YES 68% YES 4 Do supporters of the “other” party threaten the American way of life? 52% YES 47% YES 5 Is it acceptable to use violence to prevent the “other” side from achieving their goals? 41% YES 38% YES

By contrast, an CNBC survey also out Wednesday found Trump leading Biden by four points, 46%-42%.

Of course, we here at TPOL take 2024 election predictions with a humongous grain of salt.

The Donald might be in prison by then – and apparently not some nice cushy country-club type place. (Knowing how slippery the guy is, we are sure that somebody has suggested the Bureau of Prisons borrow Alcatraz from the National Park Service. Or that fort (Fort Jefferson on the Dry Tortugas, about 70 miles west of Key West, Florida) where it had been proposed to house Confederate leaders after the end of the War between the States in 1865. (But maybe that is too close to Mar-a-Lago.)

And Uncle Joe might discover the Fountain of Youth sought for nearly 500 years by Ponce de Leon. Or get a head transplant. And his dad might come back with a papal dispensation to stump for Robert F. Kennedy Junior and… you get the picture.

Seriously (yes, really), the next election is likely to be a repeat of more and more modern elections. Where the electorate is pretty evenly split, the Electoral College matters (as it should), and fraud and corruption and accusations are endemic.

The end is not near. Even if we can see it from here.



