Did Rashida Tlaib Incite a Pro-Palestinian ‘Insurrection’ on Capitol Hill?

October 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A threat is a warning of the possibility of danger. It could be real or just hyperbole, not really intended to be carried out. On Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib made […] The post Did Rashida Tlaib Incite a Pro-Palestinian 'Insurrection' on Capitol Hill? appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...