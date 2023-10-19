Genevieve Lakier (Chicago), Rick Hasen (UCLA), and I on “The Trump Prosecutions, the First Amendment, and Election Interference”

It was such a pleasure to be on this panel (part of the Safeguarding Democracy Project's webinar series) on Tuesday here at UCLA. Genevieve is always excellent, and Rick—one of the top election law scholars in the country—did a great job moderating. Hope some of you folks will enjoy watching this as much as I enjoyed participating.

