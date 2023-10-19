Inside Black Lives Matter’s Long History With Hamas-Friendly Activists

Black Lives Matter chapters across the country made waves last week when they praised Hamas's attack on Israel. It's merely the latest instance of the progressive group making common cause with the terrorist group. A coalition of 26 local chapters called the attacks a "desperate act of self-defense." The Chicago chapter shared an image glorifying Hamas gunmen on paragliders. And the movement’s Phoenix branch praised Hamas "freedom fighters" for their acts of "resistance." The post Inside Black Lives Matter's Long History With Hamas-Friendly Activists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



