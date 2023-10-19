The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

It’s Not Just Students: Meet the Professors Leading the Academic Embrace of Hamas

October 19, 2023   |   Tags:

An Ohio State University student group last week held a "day of resistance" rally that saw organizers defend Hamas terrorism and condemn Israel's "apartheid system." Behind that group is a socialist English professor who has long supported Palestinian terrorists and advocated for the end of the Jewish state. The post It's Not Just Students: Meet the Professors Leading the Academic Embrace of Hamas appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x