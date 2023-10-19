The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

JK Rowling Says Jail Time Preferable to ‘Forced Denial of Reality’ in Using Preferred Pronouns – ‘Bring on the Court Case’

October 19, 2023   |   Tags:

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling stated she would “happily” go to jail for calling someone by the “wrong” pronouns. Rowling posted to X on Tuesday an image of a sign […] The post JK Rowling Says Jail Time Preferable to 'Forced Denial of Reality' in Using Preferred Pronouns - 'Bring on the Court Case' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x