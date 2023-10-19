So, You’ve Been Made Superfluous…

In the US, something like 100 million people have “dropped out of the workforce,” and the situation is often worse in Europe. The ruling systems of the West have made these people superfluous. If you’re one of them, I’m sorry. It’s a horrible thing.But if you think this is your fault, you’re wrong. You are willing and capable of productive work, but the system has its own needs, and they no longer involve you. So, please be clear on this: The system doesn’t care about you for anything but voting.Here are a few lines from the song Blue Collar Man, by Styx. See if any of them resonate with you.

Give me a job, give me security

Give me a chance to survive

I’m just a poor soul in the unemployment line

My God, I’m hardly alive

My mother and father, my wife and my friends

You see them laugh in my face

But I’ve got the power and I’ve got the will

I’m not a charity case

You do have the power, and you do have the will. But the system has no place for you; if you want more than that, you’ll have to make it yourself.

Read on and I’ll explain how that’s done.We’ve all been seduced into discounting our own will. We’ve been trained to abandon it to the system. And so long as that pattern holds, the only hope you have is that the system will reform itself to suit you… and that almost never happens. How many times do we play the sucker before we stop believing political promises? Let’s make this clear:

Your government has no idea what to do with you, aside from keeping you permanently distracted and giving you just enough handouts to survive.

Start using Bitcoin. Teach your friends how to use it.

Start building mesh networks and private internet systems.

Start teaching cryptography.

Start using other distributed technologies.

Start homeschooling your children or tutoring others.

Start growing and trading your own food.

Turn off the TV and start reading books.

Turn off political radio and start listening to lectures and audio books.

So, if you want things to get better, you’ll have to exercise your own will. Yes, I know you’ve been taught never to hold your own thoughts supreme. And being taught that repetitively, you did what everyone else did: You demoted your own mind and obeyed Teacher. But once you reclaim your will – once you start to act on your own judgment – you will have power.Please understand that changing your situation requires action, not words. You can play with words forever to no effect. And that’s just what the system wants. Write letters to your congressman, support one of the talking faces presented to you, and so on, without end. But when you get up and act, not only does the world change, you change.The fear of acting is a lot like the fear of public speaking; it can be debilitating. Nonetheless, we have to do it. And please understand that I’m talking about acting on your own will. Acting on someone else's very fine plan squeezes your will out of the equation. Below are some suggestions. But I’m only listing them to give you initial ideas. Do not misconstrue this as a plan. You must choose, and you must act. You must accept responsibility.The other option is to do what the system expects of superfluous people: Watch TV, adopt the narratives it promotes, maintain your Facebook addiction, and die young. Please choose something better. ** Paul Rosenberg www.freemansperspective.com



