“Strangers on the Internet” Podcast Episode 45: When Pets Block Your Love Life

October 19, 2023 | Tags: Politics, REASON

The 45th episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange revolves around the role of pets when humans date.

While a cute pet picture can attract someone to your dating profile, pets can also be a major hindrance in romance. What happens when a significant other's pet prevents spontaneous travel or acts up jealously when someone comes over? What are reasonable expectations for how pet owners and non-owners should adapt to each other in relationships? Michelle and I–both long-time pet owners–break down the possible challenges that even a well-behaved Fido or Garfield might bring to the dating game!

