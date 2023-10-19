[WATCH] Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty: Agrees To Testify In Future Trials As Part Of Plea Deal

Sidney Powell, an election lawyer linked to Donald Trump's Georgia election case, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors related to a conspiracy to potentially interfere in the 2020 election. She admitted her guilt in six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to intentionally disrupt election duties. As part of a plea deal, Powell will testify in future trials and receive a sentence of six years of probation, a $6,000 fine, and restitution of $2,700.



