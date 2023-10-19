Who Pays for Reparations?

October 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Reparations for slavery are having a moment. Progressive Democrats made support for reparations a key part of their 2020 pitch, and nearly 200 cosponsored a House resolution to create a commission to study the idea. State and local governments have weighed whether and how to give their black residents remuneration for their ancestors' enslavement. California has organized a state commission. From Boston to St. Paul, cities are doing the same. The post Who Pays for Reparations? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...