"The Whole George Floyd Story Was A Lie": Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson just challenged one of the left's most sacred of cows - George Floyd, an ex-con who died with an elephant-dose of fentanyl in his system and a history of health issues, while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.

According to Carlson, we need to revisit certain popular narratives, including the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death - and in particular, inconsistencies between public perception - that Floyd died under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who's currently serving more than 40 years in state and federal sentences.

"Did, for example, a racist white cop actually murder a man called George Floyd, a civil rights leader in Minneapolis on Memorial Day of 2020? Now we've been told that that happened, told it relentlessly for more than three years," Carlson says, adding "But the question is, did he [Derek Chauvin] actually murder George Floyd? And the answer is, well, no, he didn't murder George Floyd, and we're not guessing about that; we know it conclusively thanks to a new court case now underway in Hennepin County, Minnesota."

The lawsuit, incidental to Floyd and Chauvin, unveiled sworn deposition excerpts from a conversation with County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker, indicating that Floyd's passing was not due to asphyxiation or strangulation. Instead, factors including drug use and a fatal concentration of fentanyl were significant contributors, reframing his demise from the widely publicized 'murder' to an inadvertent overdose.

Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd pic.twitter.com/aZj4yDrfuG — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2023

"In other words, George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered. He died instead of what we used to call natural causes, which, in his case, would include decades of drug use, as well as the fatal concentration of fentanyl that was in his system on his final day," Carlson continued - laying out how the initial George Floyd storyline was endorsed and amplified by mainstream media, and ignited nationwide protests, intensive racial discourse, and movements like Black Lives Matter.

These changes encompassed police defunding efforts, corporate hiring practices, and the institutionalization of new cultural observances like Juneteenth.

Carlson interviewed Vince Everett Ellison, author of "Crime Inc." - who discussed the possibility of orchestrated degradation and victimization within the Black community by political entities, particularly the Democratic party.

Ellison suggests that the glorification of figures like George Floyd represents an insidious strategy to perpetuate a certain stereotype of blacks who are reliant on the system, thereby solidifying a voting base and maintaining a form of socio-political control.

Drawing parallels between movements like BLM and historical or international groups used for political leverage, Ellison's commentary insinuates that these organizations could be modern iterations of 'domestic militias' utilized by the Democrats for social manipulation and power consolidation. The unsettling comparison of BLM to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, or the historical utilization of the Ku Klux Klan, paints a grim picture of political machinations where civil unrest is a tool rather than a byproduct.

"The Democratic party uses BLM and Antifa as theirs, throwing the rock and hiding the hand. Of course, they're going to do it; they've always done it, even at the beginning, they used the Ku Klux Klan," he said.

