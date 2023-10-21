The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Asks Billions for Victims of Hamas Attack… To Be Sent to Hamas

October 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor couldn’t explain how the US can prevent Hamas from taking control of the goods” The Biden administration is widely broadcasting that it’s made a budget request of almost $106 billion for Israel and Ukraine. In reality, most of that, $61.4 billion, is going to Ukraine. There’s $14 billion to hire …


