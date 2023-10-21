The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s ‘TikTok Army’ Uses Hamas-Affiliated Propaganda Outlet To Accuse Israel of ‘Genocide’

October 21, 2023

The leader of a Gen Z TikTok group that has organized private "influencer" briefings for the Biden administration used a report from a Hamas-affiliated Palestinian propaganda outlet to accuse Israel of "genocide" and call for a "Palestinian liberation." The post Biden's 'TikTok Army' Uses Hamas-Affiliated Propaganda Outlet To Accuse Israel of 'Genocide' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


