Environist “science” continues to dominate California

And boy, does it get confusing.

His imperial majesty Newsom has just signed one bill and given his imperial thumb-down to another, supposedly helping save Californians and their water, soil, and air, from environmental disaster, ill health, death – and pocketbooks that are too heavy. All serious problems in the Golden State, which became wealthy and populous because its people exploited the environment, native Californians, earlier immigrants, and of course, themselves.

(And which today depends on exploiting people from elsewhere – immigrants and border jumpers and people who live in other States and foreign countries.)

What this time? According to the site California Matters, the gov signed off on getting rid of a law that prohibited local governments from banning artificial turf products with PFAS (see below). At the same time, he vetoed a bill that would have banned PFAS in those artificial turf products.

Why all this hullabaloo about fake grass? Because the State of California, for a number of years, has been touting artificial turf as a way to have green lawns and sports fields and parks and landscaping while not guzzling MORE water in their perpetual fear of drought. And their fear that the FedGov might not be able to force Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and even New Mexico and Arizona to let California steal more and more water. That is why the freakazoids in the legislature in Sacramento prevented cities and towns from banning artificial turf. Those places just might have democratically voted to ban the stuff, because of the very same environmental concerns.

Now, his imperial tyrant wants to ban PFAS in fake grass (and no doubt everywhere else) but apparently didn’t think the legislation would really work for administrative reasons. Or so he says. Of course, it might also have to do with other reasons, like massive amounts of solid waste generated by ripping the stuff out. Because even though artificial turf is made mostly out of recycled materials, it itself apparently cannot be recycled. Reused, yes, except that is going to rapidly be outlawed.

Are you confused enough yet? Imagine what the businesses and consumers and residents of the formerly-Golden State are doing! (California people – as you refugee out from under the tyranny of Sacramento, your counties and city/local governments, many other States will welcome you. But ONLY if you leave your confounded politics in California. So-called “conservatives” and “libertarians” in California generally seem to be accurately described as milder versions of regressives (so-called progressives) and SJW types by most State standards. Oh, and don’t jack up real estate prices where you move to by offering California prices for your new house!)

But while California is the poster child for contradictory and foolish environmental regulations, every State, both red and blue, does much the same thing. It is, of course, pandering to the populist voters as well as to the special interest groups, and cowtowing to the FedGov in multiple ways. And it is all done with stolen money. Not only that, but when there are actions that are at least somewhat effective, the various agencies and the legislatures often institute measures that both cancel one another out AND place ever greater burdens on taxpayers and businesses. They kill the goose that lays their golden eggs. And while most are so fearful of “manmade global warming” and “carcinogens” – also mostly “manmade” dangers? They totally ignore the manmade dangers of deficit spending, insane public debt, and inflation.

If we leave it up to governments, we will find ourselves in not just dire straits, but in collapse.

NOTE: We’ll talk about PFAS sometime in a future commentary. PFAS are a wide variety of commonly used and present molecules found in thousands of products which are now considered to be highly dangerous, not just for climate change and causing cancer, but for many other effects on people.



