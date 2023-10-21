The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How much of Gaza is Hamas?

October 21, 2023   |   Tags:
The inevitable conclusion is that most of the citizens of Gaza and the ‘West Bank’ support what Hamas is doing to Israel.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x