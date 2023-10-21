Israeli Harvard Business School Student Accosted and Harassed Amid Gaza ‘Die-In’ on Campus

October 21, 2023

A first-year Israeli student at Harvard Business School was shoved and accosted amid a "die in" protest held on Wednesday to assail Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Hamas. The incident, captured on video reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, shows the student saying "don’t grab me" and "don’t touch my neck" as protesters surround him, blocking his view and their own faces with keffiyehs. Eventually, the student tells them, "I live here," as he tries to make his way through the crowd. "You’re grabbing me," he says, amid shouts of "SHAME!" The post Israeli Harvard Business School Student Accosted and Harassed Amid Gaza ‘Die-In’ on Campus appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



