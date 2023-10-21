The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Two Tennessee Sodomite Elementary Teachers Busted In Prostitution Sting

October 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
This used to bring the death penalty! And parents, you are still sending your offspring to public schools?  When will you learn (Deuteronomy 6:1-10)?  Nevertheless, two sodomite elementary teachers were busted in a Tennessee prostitution sting this week. America Insider reports: Two “queer” elementary teachers have been caught in a Tennessee prostitution sting. The pair argued they would “starve” without …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x