Two Tennessee Sodomite Elementary Teachers Busted In Prostitution Sting
October 21, 2023 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYThis used to bring the death penalty! And parents, you are still sending your offspring to public schools? When will you learn (Deuteronomy 6:1-10)? Nevertheless, two sodomite elementary teachers were busted in a Tennessee prostitution sting this week. America Insider reports: Two “queer” elementary teachers have been caught in a Tennessee prostitution sting. The pair argued they would “starve” without …
