3 Million Border Invaders in 2023 – And the Year Isn’t Over Yet.

October 22, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

169 people on the FBI terror watchlists were encountered at the southern border The invasion is unprecedented as even the New York Times is forced to admit. Migrants were caught crossing the southern border of the United States more times in the past year than in any other year since at least 1960, when the …



Read More...