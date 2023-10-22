The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Priorities, Priorities: Biden Warns Against ‘Islamophobia’ in Hamas-Israel War

October 22, 2023   |   Tags: ,
There is one thing Old Joe Biden is good at: seizing every opportunity to get things wrong. His speech to the nation on Thursday night was just the latest in a long list of public remarks in which this senescent corruptocrat takes a bad situation and makes it exponentially worse. After Hamas’ bloody massacre of …


