Teach Your Children Well

October 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For parents—especially immigrants or those in the working class—who are trying to give their kids more opportunities, A+ Parenting is invaluable. Not only does it offer real lists of the things kids should know—an E.D. Hirsch approach to childrearing—but it also explains how those things will enable parents to engage more with their children. Frankly, though, too many upper-middle-class parents have gotten away from offering their kids this kind of rich content. And if the schools are not going to do it, the buck has to stop somewhere. The post Teach Your Children Well appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...