Associated Press Won’t Let Reporters Call Hamas a Terrorist Organization

October 23, 2023   |   Tags:

The Associated Press instructs reporters and organizations that rely on its style guide to avoid referring to Hamas as a terrorist organization, a Washington Free Beacon review of the organization’s standards found. The post Associated Press Won't Let Reporters Call Hamas a Terrorist Organization appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


