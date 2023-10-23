Associated Press Won’t Let Reporters Call Hamas a Terrorist Organization
October 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Associated Press instructs reporters and organizations that rely on its style guide to avoid referring to Hamas as a terrorist organization, a Washington Free Beacon review of the organization’s standards found. The post Associated Press Won't Let Reporters Call Hamas a Terrorist Organization appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
