The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

False Virtue: The Life and Death of “American Exceptionalism”

October 23, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The impending decline of the dollar is apparently imposing a real Halloween scare on the American foreign policy establishment.  An August 22, 2023 article on the Council on Foreign Relations Web site entitled “The Future of Dollar Hegemony” explained that: “The dollar’s global hegemony gives the U.S. government power to impose crippling sanctions and wage …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x