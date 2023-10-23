False Virtue: The Life and Death of “American Exceptionalism”

The impending decline of the dollar is apparently imposing a real Halloween scare on the American foreign policy establishment. An August 22, 2023 article on the Council on Foreign Relations Web site entitled “The Future of Dollar Hegemony” explained that: “The dollar’s global hegemony gives the U.S. government power to impose crippling sanctions and wage …



Read More...