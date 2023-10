Bernie Sanders Burns All His Taylor Swift Albums After Hearing She Became Billionaire

October 27, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LAKE CHAMPLAIN, VT — Vermont Senator, former presidential candidate, and former Swiftie Bernie Sanders was seen piling his entire collection of Taylor Swift albums and memorabilia into a barrel outside his lakehouse and lighting it on fire today upon learning Swift had officially become a billionaire.



Read More...