Biden Uses Cheat Card Again To ID Only Two Pre-Approved Reporters With Questions

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden again used a cheat card Wedneday with the names and faces of just two reporters that were allowed to ask him pre approved questions.

The reporters were from PBS and USA Today.

Image of the notecard Biden held at his press conference yesterday.



It has the names of USA Today and PBS reporters with big pictures of their faces so the president knew exactly who was asking the questions and what they'd be asking.



It's all a carefully constructed show. pic.twitter.com/RgRzUfUYMC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 26, 2023

Joe Biden has once again been caught with a cheat sheet of reporters to call on pic.twitter.com/IstbFkT4W9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2023

Despite having the card, Biden had no idea what he was supposed to be doing:

BIDEN (very confused): "Oh, I get to ask..." pic.twitter.com/WZE9fpTldG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

At least he didn’t spill the cheat cards all over the floor this time:

He needs these cards to tell him to say ‘hello’ and sit down:

Earlier, Biden read from a pre-written script, even reading the punctuation out loud:

Biden reads the "period" from his pre-written script pic.twitter.com/ikI6P45jjT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

It’s difficult to watch:

BIDEN: "To navigate Down Under, each one of them was given a manual entitled, and here's what it was entitled, Instructions for American Servicemen in Australia. I'd like to read it." pic.twitter.com/i1lrfLg4H6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

According to a new Gallup poll, Biden is hemorrhaging support, losing a whopping 11 percentage points in one month, leaving him with a record low approval rating among Democrats.

Biden's approval rating among Democrats has plummeted to a record low of 75% — down a staggering 11 percentage points over just the last month, according to a new Gallup poll.https://t.co/YzaurKAzc9 — Axios (@axios) October 26, 2023

The most likely contender to replace Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsome met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week:

Gavin Newsome is in China meeting with Xi Jinping.



Why would a governor be meeting with the leader of our biggest adversary?



Because the Dems will be running him, not Biden.



They’re gonna find a way to install this guy. pic.twitter.com/QtB151iqaK — Matt Strickland (@MattForVA) October 25, 2023

* * *

