CAIR Demands Biden Apologize for Questioning Hamas

“Deeply disturbed and shocked” CAIR issued a press release in which CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad claimed to be “deeply disturbed and shocked by the dehumanizing comments that President Biden made about the almost 7,000 Palestinians slaughtered by the Israeli government over the past two weeks.” Awad understandably didn’t quote the Biden statement he was …



Read More...