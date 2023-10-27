FLASHBACK: Washington Post Calls ISIS Terrorist ‘Austere Religious Scholar’

October 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: Four years ago today, the Washington Post mourned the demise of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, in an obituary describing the dead scumbag as an "austere religious scholar with wire-frame glasses." The post FLASHBACK: Washington Post Calls ISIS Terrorist 'Austere Religious Scholar' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...