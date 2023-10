Major Republican Donors Circling Back to Supporting Trump: ‘I Want to Win’

October 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A number of Republican Party mega-donors are coalescing around the candidacy of former President Donald Trump after having spent a year or longer seeking an alternative to him, according to […] The post Major Republican Donors Circling Back to Supporting Trump: 'I Want to Win' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...