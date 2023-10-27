‘Out of the Blue’: Tulane Student Recounts Violent Attack Against Pro-Israel Student During Campus Protest

October 27, 2023

The viral clash near Tulane University that saw anti-Israel demonstrators attempt to burn an Israeli flag and attack supporters of the Jewish state happened "out of the blue" and featured unprovoked instigators who did not appear to attend the school, a student who witnessed the assault told the Washington Free Beacon. The post ‘Out of the Blue’: Tulane Student Recounts Violent Attack Against Pro-Israel Student During Campus Protest appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



