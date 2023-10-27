The New “Conservative” Censorship Regime: Calling Out Free Speech Warriors Who Are Suddenly Pro-Censorship (Video)
October 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, News, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosBen Shapiro and Dave Ruben have been very vocal about freedom of speech and rightfully so. However, the latest antics in Israel have turned both of these men into free speech Nazis as they want to not only shut down anyone who would dare side with the Palestinian people, not Hamas, but also deport them. …
