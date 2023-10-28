The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Paid Hamas-Linked Mosque $340K to Promote COVID Vaccines

October 28, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration, in its bid to promote the coronavirus vaccine to minority communities, awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds to a mosque known for its extensive ties to terrorist groups, whose imam has promoted female genital mutilation. The post Biden Admin Paid Hamas-Linked Mosque $340K to Promote COVID Vaccines appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


