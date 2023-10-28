"Breathe A Sigh Of Relief": Maine Mass Shooter Dead After Multi-Day Manhunt

A two-day manhunt came to an end on Friday evening as authorities discovered the suspect responsible for killing 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, was found dead in an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lisbon Falls, according to NBC News.

Robert Card, 40, a US Army reservist and firearms instructor, who underwent a mental health evaluation months earlier for erratic behavior with his reserve regiment, was found dead around 7:45 PM local time near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls, about 10 miles from Lewiston, according to Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of Maine's department of public safety. Multiple media outlets quoted Sauschuck as saying Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Source: NYTimes

AP News said Card underwent a mental health evaluation in July after he began acting erratically while with his Army unit. During the search, a bulletin was released to law enforcement indicating the Army reservist was committed to a mental health facility over the summer for "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

The police chief of Lewiston expressed relief upon receiving the news that Card was dead, NBC News reported.

"Our community can now breathe a sigh of relief," Chief David St. Pierre said Friday night.

Following the mass shootings, Lewiston and surrounding towns instructed residents to shelter-in-place, which was rescinded last night.

President Biden was speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Washington, DC, when he asked: "Who the hell needs an assault weapon that can hold, in some cases, up to 100 rounds?" Without referring to the Maine shootings directly, Biden said it was "outrageous what's happening."

A press briefing of the overnight developments is scheduled for 10:00 AM local time.