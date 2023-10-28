The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elon Musk Blasts Scottish Leader As “A Blatant Racist”

October 28, 2023   |   Tags:
Elon Musk Blasts Scottish Leader As "A Blatant Racist"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has labelled the Scottish First Minister “a blatant racist”, leaving the comment on a video of a speech Humza Yousaf made in Parliament complaining about the number of white people in prominent positions.

In the video, which is a few years old, Yousaf, now the leader of the country, states “most senior positions in Scotland are filled almost exclusively by people who are white” going on to give examples like the Lord Justice Clerk, Solicitor General, and other senior political figures, claiming it is “not good enough.”

Elsewhere in the speech Yousaf, claimed that “we have to accept the reality and the evidence that is in front of us, that Scotland has a problem of structural racism.”

Demographically, Scotland is 96% white, so it isn’t surprising that senior positions are occupied predominantly by white people.

While many agreed with Musk, some accused him of being the racist:

In his previous position as Justice Secretary, Yousaf pushed for a hate crime bill that would have seen even private conversations subject to prosecution should they be reported and deemed to be ‘offensive’:

Finally, we note that Yousaf tried to have the last word... on X... it did not go well...

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

Tyler Durden Sat, 10/28/2023 - 09:20


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x